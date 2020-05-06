Artists Called on to Sign Up For Art Walk Central

You can register right now for Art Reach of Mid Michigan’s annual event in August.

Art Walk Central is an art competition for adults and youth.

More than 100 artists display a variety of pieces of art throughout downtown Mount Pleasant.

Executive Director Amy Powell says there are also scholarships available that would cover the registration fee.

“We have eight adult scholarships and seven youth scholarships; thank you to our board member Scott Mertes. So we are accepting scholarship applications through May 15,” Powell says. “We will notify everyone by the end of the day on the 18th, so that way artists still have two weeks to either get registered if they won the scholarship, or if they didn’t win the scholarship, see if they can find another means to get the registration fee together.”

Registration for Art Walk Central closes on June 1.