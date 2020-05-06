14 Staff Members at North Lake Correctional Facility Test Positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, we told you about concerned family members of inmates at North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin.

The families sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr addressing their concerns about the health and safety of inmates at the facility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

North Lake Correctional Facility responded and said that 14 staff members at the facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Eight of the employees are currently at home quarantining or are receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

The other six employees have fully recovered and returned to work after meeting the return-to-work guidelines issued by the CDC.

The employees reside in Mason, Osceola, Montcalm, Lake, Wexford, Oceana, and Mecosta Counties.

North Lake Correctional Facility says that any inmates who test positive will be monitored by medical staff.