What You Need to Know Before Heading to the Polls

Some communities across northern Michigan are heading to the polls Tuesday.

It is the first election since the coronavirus pandemic hit Michigan and there are several big changes to keep in mind.

First, the governor issued an executive order making this a mail-in election, strongly encouraging people absentee.

So each jurisdiction only has one polling place open.

Election officials will be wearing personal protective equipment and strongly encourage people to wear a mask and practice social distancing at the polls.

In Emmet County’s Bear Creek Township, they are allowing just one person in at a time, so it might take a little longer than usual.

The big thing on the ballot in Emmet and Charlevoix counties is the intermediate school district millage.

It’s a renewal of an operating millage for their special education program.

The district says it impacts about 1,200 students.

They admit they are concerned about this ballot initiative while many are on hard financial times.

But the superintendent says they couldn’t push it back because of crucial budget timelines.

He tells us it’s critical funding for many districts.