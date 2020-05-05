Virtual Academy Sees a Surge in Interest for Fall Enrollment

Virtual schools are seeing an increase in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s very structured, even though there is flexibility with our system,” says Kendall Schroeder, head of the Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA)

MGLVA is an online charter school overseen by Manistee Area Public Schools. Schroeder says since the COVID-19 pandemic they’ve seen an increase in Fall enrollment.

“I think for those families that are looking for a little more structure and looking for an opportunity like this, maybe they’re seeing some success and enjoying having their children at home and being more a part of that learning process,” says Schroeder.

Schroeder says his school’s seven years of online experience gives them an advantage over traditional schools just starting to adapt.

“I do commend the traditional schools for putting together their continuity of learning plans as quickly as they did, it had to be challenging for them,” says Schroeder.

Valedictorian Fawn Muraske says COVID-19 hasn’t affected her education:

“Doing this kind of school work does allow kids to have more freedom and to do more of the things that they want to do, so especially if it works for the parent’s schedule that more people might considering doing it in the fall,” says Muraske.

Muraske says MGLVA allows her to do more:

“I show animals with my family around the state and it allows me to take my school with me and be actively involved in different organizations like 4H and I was in FFA for a couple years and soccer and archery.”

Schroeder hopes that now, more people have a better appreciation for online academies.

“We are a real school and I think a lot of people didn’t realize that,” says Schroeder.