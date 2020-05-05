Venezuela: 2 Americans Captured in Failed Invasion Attempt

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says two U.S. citizens were among a group of mercenaries arrested for trying to kill him.

The arrests Monday came a day after a deadly beach raid near Venezuela’s main port city. Eight people died in that raid.

Maduro appeared on state T.V. Monday holding up two blue U.S. passports belonging to former U.S. Special Forces Soldiers Luke Denman and Airan Berry.

Maduro claims the arrests prove the U.S. is plotting his downfall as Venezuela’s leader.