USDA to Buy $20 Million Worth of Tart Cherries to Help Farmers

The USDA is opening up their wallets to help tart cherry farmers.

The Department of Agriculture is planning to buy $20 million worth of U.S. tart cherries.

The aid is coming for two reasons: to help tart cherry farmers deal with the coronavirus crisis and to help offset the impact of Turkey’s cherry dumping.

Earlier this year, the U.S. International Trade Commission said the industry was not impacted by Turkey dumping subsidized cherries in the U.S. and selling them at less than a fair value.

Cherry farmers disputed that in Congress but still lost.

The tart cherry surplus will also help families in need of food during the crisis.