Shipwreck Remains Discovered North of Ludington Shoreline

High water levels have caused major problems along Lake Michigan’s shoreline, but it is also revealing pieces of history.

Last week these shipwreck remains were discovered on the shoreline north of Ludington.

The Port of Ludington Maritime Museum surveyed the wreckage and say it belongs to a schooner built between 1850 and 1880.

The museum and the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association are now working to identify exactly which vessel the remains belong too, a difficult task thanks to the large number of known shipwrecks in that area.

“The waters around big sable point and around Ludington and quite notorious and dangerous especially during that time period for sailing vessels. We know of about twenty vessels that ran aground right in that area. So it could have been several of those,” said Eric Harmsen.

The Maritime Museum has narrowed down four ships that could have left the newly discovered wreckage.