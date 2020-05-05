Shop Online at Serendipity for the Hottest Looks of the Season

Popular around town for their high-quality, high-fashion clothing, Serendipity in Cadilac and Big Rapids has now made it possible to ‘shop till your drop’ virtually.

They have a wonderful selection from their Spring and Summer clothing line, and it can be viewed at their online store.

Serendipity also carries a wide variety of home furnishings and knick-knacks from the local area.

“We continue to seek out Michigan-made and Made-in-USA products, as well as natural and environmentally conscious products that help support good causes.”

Before the stay at home order was put in place, we were able to get a personal fashion Spring & Summer show from Serendipity

Check out the video above for the hottest picks of the season.

To explore their online store – click here

For more information about Serendipity in Cadilac and Big Rapids – click here