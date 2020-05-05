Ritz Crackers Recalled Due to Package Mislabeling

Ritz Crackers is voluntarily recalling some of its cracker sandwiches because of a mix-up with the packaging.

The outer packaging on the impacted products says the sandwiches are cheese-flavored, but the individually-wrapped packs inside are actually peanut butter.

However, according to Mondelez International, which owns Ritz Crackers, the allergy advisory on both the box and the individual packs are correct.

The company says the products involved include the Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches family size with “best used by” dates from September 18 to October 2.