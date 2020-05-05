Reed City Boy Scout Builds Little Library

With libraries closed, a Reed City boy scout built a solution to help kids keep their minds busy.

Ayden Eccles, a First Class rank Reed City Boy Scout, built a Little Library in order to earn his woodworking merit badge.

The project took him two weeks to complete and now stands at the Reed City Area District Library, where kids can pick up a free book or game during quarantine.

“What you do is look through it, maybe if you find something that you want, you can switch it out with some books that you have that you don’t want anymore,” says Eccles. “We’re one town that didn’t have one yet in this area.”

Eccles asks for those who want to add a book or game, to sanitize it first to stop the spread.