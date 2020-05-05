Pilots Believed to Have Escaped Plane Before It Sunk in Lake Michigan

We have new details on a deadly plane crash we’ve been following since last year.

The crash happened nearly a year ago in Lake Michigan about four miles off the coast of Frankfort.

It left Emanuel Manos and Randy Dippold dead.

Dive teams have since recovered Manos’ body, but Dippold still hasn’t been found.

State police told us Tuesday morning they now believe both men were able to get out of the plane at some point before it sunk.

State police say they may resume searching for Dippold sometime in early summer.