Pfizer: Doses Administered to First US Clinical Trial Participants for COVID-19 Vaccine

Hundreds of people across the world are signing up to be injected with experimental vaccines that might stop COVID-19.

Pfizer says doses have been administered to the first U.S. participants in a clinical trial for a vaccine to prevent the coronavirus.

The pharmaceutical company also says initial manufacturing of that vaccine will happen in Kalamazoo.

There’s no way to predict which, if any, vaccine will work safely.

President Donald Trump says he hopes a vaccine for the coronavirus will be ready by the end of this year.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement about the announcement Tuesday morning.

“This is great news for our families, our neighbors, and those serving on the front lines during this crisis,” said Governor Whitmer. “COVID-19 has shown how vulnerable our country is when it comes to supply chain and much of the lifesaving materials we need are manufactured out of the country. That’s why we are so proud that one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the world is the Pfizer site right here in Kalamazoo, Michigan. In fact, Michigan has a strong history of vaccine development with the polio and anthrax vaccines. Pfizer is a great partner and the State of Michigan and our strong manufacturing roots stand ready to serve.”