MTM On The Road: Chico’s Taco House Celebrating Cinco de Mayo

Happy Cinco de Mayo! There’s no better way to celebrate than with some delicious Mexican-style eats, all homemade at Chico’s Taco House in Cadillac.

Chico’s Taco House has tons of Cinco de Mayo specials, including $5 junior wet burritos with ground beef or chicken. They also have two for $7 steak fajitas. Then, of course, their homemade chips are on special for a large bag for $6.

Everything is made in-house, and the best way to order your Cinco de Mayo meal is online.

You can either get your food delivered, pick it up curbside, or walk inside. However, for those choosing to pick it up inside, Chico’s is asking their customers to wear a mask.

Our On The Road Crew Gabriella Galloway and Stephanie Adkins are joined by Chef Spencer Dewey from Chico’s who walks us through some of their famous dishes.