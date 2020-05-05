More Than 40 States Move Forward With Reopening

An influential coronavirus indicator model by the University of Washington has nearly doubled its projected number of deaths in the U.S. to more than 134,000 by August.

That’s nearly double its previous prediction.

Still, more than 40 states are moving ahead with plans to ease up on social restrictions.

There are nearly 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. with nearly 70,000 deaths.

Monday, Georgia allowed shopping malls to reopen.

In Florida, all but three southeastern counties have entered phase one of the state’s plan to reopen.

But Florida Gov. Ron Desantis says the process will be “very measured.”

“My hope is that we’re going to be able to get to a situation where these folks are going to be able to have to go back to their jobs and be able to work again, but that’s not gonna happen overnight,” Desantis said.

Some other governors are holding steady on their stay-at-home orders saying they don’t want to see setbacks.

“You reopen too soon, or you reopen unintelligently, and you can have an immediate backlash,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “And that’s not speculation that is looking at other countries, look at what has happened around the world.”

California was the first state to issue a mandatory stay-at-home order.

Officials there say they expect some businesses will be able to reopen by the end of this week.