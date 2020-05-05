Low-Income College Students Enrolled in Career/Tech Programs Eligible for Food Benefits

A new partnership between the Michigan departments of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) is allowing some low-income college students to receive food assistance benefits.

Under a new initiative, nearly 90,000 low-income college students in Michigan who are enrolled in career or technical education programs are eligible to receive food assistance benefits.

Previously, college students enrolled in qualifying Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs who attended school at least half-time could not qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), even if they met income eligibility requirements, unless they fell into certain categories such as working at least 20 hours per week, caring for a child, or being unable to work. Due to COVID-19, many students have lost their jobs, and as a result, they have lost their SNAP eligibility.

The change goes into effect this week and college students will be eligible for SNAP if they meet income and other program requirements and are enrolled at least half-time in an occupational program that leads to employment under the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the Twenty-First Century Act of 2018 known as Perkins V.

