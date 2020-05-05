KOA Campgrounds Ask Whitmer to Ease Restrictions on Private Campgrounds

A group of Michigan’s KOA Campgrounds sent a letter to Governor Gretchen Whitmer asking her to ease restrictions on private campgrounds.

They hope regulations can be eased ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

In the letter, the group says private campground owners are committed to public health.

They say they’ll implement measures to promote the health and wellness of their staff and guests.

The group from the state’s KOA Campgrounds added that camping can help address the growing mental health crisis.