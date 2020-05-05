Invasive ‘Murder Hornets’ Found in The US

A new type of insect has made its way to the U.S., and experts say its sting is strong enough to kill a human.

The giant hornet, nicknamed the murder hornet, originates in Asia.

But several have recently been discovered in Washington State near the Canadian border.

Officials in Washington have set up traps in hopes of stopping them from spreading to other states. An infestation could be devastating for beekeepers.

According to experts, the hornets target honey bees and can wipe out an entire bee hive in just a few hours.

Their stings can also deliver nearly seven times the amount of venom as a honey bee, meaning multiple stings are strong enough to kill a human even if they are not allergic.

But experts say Asian giant hornets rarely attack unprovoked.

It’s not clear how the hornets made their way to the U.S.

Researchers say it’s possible they hitched a ride on an international cargo ship.