Harrison Woman Sentenced to Prison for Leading Deputies on Chase with Stolen Dump Truck

A Harrison woman admitted that she stole a dump truck last year during a police chase in Clare County.

On Monday, Nicole Trotter was sentenced to 23 months to 20 years behind bars.

She admitted to running from and resisting police last April when deputies say she jumped a fence at Walraven’s Market, stole their truck, and led them on a high speed chase.

Police say she crashed the truck and ran away but was arrested two days later.

Trotter is also being sentenced for her fourth offense of unlawfully driving away.

She also pleaded guilty to a probation violation for a case from 2017.

Trotter is credited with more than a year already served and will have to pay more than $15,000 in restitution.