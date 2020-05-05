Grand Traverse Co. Family Breaks Ground On Home After COVID-19 Delays Project

Tuesday was a big day for a Grand Traverse County family as they broke ground on their new home.

Candace Jaruzel and her family have been looking forward to the day they could begin building their home.

COVID-19 delayed those plans for about a month, but they were finally able to dig up some dirt to get the Habitat for Humanity project started.

Candace and her family have been putting in their sweat equity hours and saving up for a down payment since last summer, and today they are one step closer to owning a home of their own.

“We’re just excited and we’re just thankful that we had this opportunity to build our home and we’re thankful for all the volunteers that are going to help. We’re just looking forward to having the house built, and moving in, and being able to play in the yard,” said Jaruzel.

The groundbreaking streamed live on Facebook while cars filled with family and friends lined the street in front of the project site to help the family celebrate.

They hope to be in their new home this fall.