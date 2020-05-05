Giving Tuesday Now: Non-Profits Seeing Increased Demand, Looking For Extra Support

Tuesday May 5 is “Giving Tuesday Now.”

“Giving Tuesday” usually takes place after Thanksgiving as a way to kick of the holiday season, but with the increased need many non-profits are seeing, organizers moved it up.

The Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation is helping many non-profits provide critical services.

Since March, they have awarded local non-profits 25 grants totaling $116,500.

They have a special essential needs fund being used to help those impacted by COVID-19.

“We are certainly seeing a lot of needs in the community and trying to address them with everyone else,” said David “DJ” Jones, Executive Director of the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation. “We really have a two-prong approach, we want to do the human service groups but also offer operating support to any non-profit feeling the pinch from the COVID-19 crisis.”

To learn more about Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation and their essential needs fund, click here.