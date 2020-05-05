Frankfort’s Crescent Bakery Giving Back to the Community

Crescent Bakery in Frankfort is another local business working to help people in their community.

The bakery has set up a free bread bank inside of its store.

Crescent Bakery has donated more than 1,000 loaves of homemade bread since March 21. All the bakery asks for is that customers are honest and only taking extra loaves for neighbors and relatives in need.

The owners of Crescent Bakery say they’re glad to support a community that’s helped them through their own tough times.

“Our son Lucas died last October and our community was extremely supportive for us, which is why we wanted to do something, Crescent Bakery co-owner Heather Kiplinger said. “As people start healing, they want to be able to give back to their community.”

Crescent bakery is open Tuesday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.