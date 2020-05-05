Father Fred Foundation Aims to Bring Fresh Produce to Families

The Father Fred Foundation in Traverse City has helped northern Michigan families in need for the past 30 years and now more than ever during a crisis.

The foundation is looking to partner with area farmers, growers, and organizations to bring fresh fruits and vegetables to those in need. Elaine Keaton the advancement manager with the foundation says healthy produce is a necessity for families in the weeks and months to come.

That’s why the program is called ‘Reap What You Sow’ is hoping people will jump on board to help make it a reality this summer and into the fall. Keaton says the foundation is planning ahead since no one is certain about the long-term impacts the COVID-19 will have on families.

For more on the program and how to connect check out the video posted above.

For a direct link to the Father Fred Foundation and to utilize their services click here.