Family Members of North Lake Correctional Facility Inmates Send Letter to AG Barr

Forty-five family members of inmates at the North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr.

The letter expresses their concern about the health and safety of inmates at the facility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It claims there are improper sanitation measures and improper nutrition.

The letter also says GEO Group, who owns and manages the private prison, has refused to release any information on positive results for inmates.

The correctional facility holds non-U.S. citizens convicted of federal crimes.

The letter also says nine inmates have tested positive for the virus.

One signatory to the letter says she hears this from her loved one at the correctional facility, “My loved one is 64 and sick. All they do is take their temperature. He always tells me he loves me like it’s goodbye.”

