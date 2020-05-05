Bob’s Party Store in Harrison Continues Paying it Forward

Paying it foward and giving back has been a big trend during the uncertain time, especially when it comes to local businesses and smaller communities.

Bob’s Party Store in Harrison has been doing their part to spread positivity in their area, even though it’s nothing new for them.

Bob’s has been doing giveaways on their Facebook page since they opened, but with the coronavirus crisis, they’ve increased it to help out.

“We’ve teamed up with the restaurants in town, Monte’s, Pudgy’s, Jack Pine, McDonalds, all the restaurants in Harrison,” said the owner of Bob’s, Robert Flowers. “We went 50/50, given away 20 certificates per location and then people have also paid it forward.”

Different associations in town like the Eagles Club, American Legion, Chemical Bank, and even individuals have also offered u many different things like meals from restaurants, and masks and hand sanitizers. It continues the pay it forward attitude.

“It’s a snowball effect,” said Flowers. “Once people start seeing things that are positive, they jump on board. Things just add up it’s awesome.”

The community is loving the kindness and the chances they have to wn something from Bob’s.

“They thank us and we thank them back because if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t be here,” added Flowers. “Things have gone really positive. We’re just trying to keep things moving.”

You can enter giveaways on the Bob’s Party Store Facebook page.