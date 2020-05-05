Best of the Class Nominee Information 2020

The Best of the Class is a Northern Michigan tradition that Mercantile Bank of Michigan and 9&10 News proudly bring to your community. A tradition that is proving to stand the test of time, and this year – more than ever – we are proud to showcase the dedication and work of the 2020 valedictorians in our viewing area.

What we need from you to be able to honor you in our Best of the Class Virtual Yearbook:

A high quality senior photo (All photo submissions must be received by May 30th)

This can be from your phone or taken professionally

The photo must only have you in it

Please include in an email to heatherstewart@9and10news.com along with your full name and name of your high school.

New This Year – Virtual Commencement: A unique opportunity to be part of our television special

We also want to mention that, new to Best of The Class this year, 9&10 News will be broadcasting a virtual commencement special featuring speeches from valedictorians in our viewing area. This will air from Noon to 2PM on Saturday, May 30th, on 9&10 News and SBTV: 9&10News Plus. We encourage you to submit a 3-5 minute speech for this virtual event. This can be your planned commencement speech or a shortened version.

A video commencement speech (All video submissions must be received by May 13th)

This can be shot on your phone or other device

Make sure that all video content is shot horizontally (see example image)

Make sure to utilize the concept of headroom (see example image)

Please direct your speech to the graduating class of 2020, not just fellow valedictorians

Semi-formal attire is allowed; cap and gowns are ideal if you have them

Mention your name and high school

Upload videos at this Drobox link…

*Note: by submitting video or photo content you are authorizing 9&10 News to use these materials for any of the following on air and digital elements: promotional videos, news casts, and television specials. Students under 18 years of age must have express consent from their parent or guardian to submit these materials.

The 9&10 News Promotion Team welcomes you to the Best of the Class and thanks Mercantile Bank for their generosity in providing this special opportunity.

Any questions in regards to the Best of the Class, please reach out to the 9&10 News Marketing and Promotions team at promotion@9and10news.com.