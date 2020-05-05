Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Gus, Armand & Maverick

ADOPT GUS

ADOPT ARMAND

ADOPT MAVERICK

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Gus, Armand and Maverick–just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up is Gus!

Gus is an Akita mix. He’s super friendly and active, so he’s looking for a family that can keep up.

If you’re interested in meeting Gus, contact the Ausable Valley Humane Society in Grayling.

Next up is Armand.

He’s a handsome 2-year-old cat with lots of personality.

Armand is obsessed with food, but don’t worry about his weight, he’s also very active!

He’d do best in a home with no other cats and he can be a little bossy sometimes, so he’ll need someone to keep him in line.

If you’re interested in taking Armand home, contact the Charlevoix Area Humane Society in Boyne City.

And finally, meet Maverick!

Maverick is a 1-year-old Australian cattle dog mix. He’s neutered, housetrained and up-to-date on his shots.

He’s extremely friendly but he doesn’t do well with other dogs or cats.

He’s also very active, so he’s looking for a family with plenty of energy.

To learn more about Maverick, contact Claws and Paws Rescue in West Branch.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!