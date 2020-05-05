1st COVID-19 Antibody Test Receives Approval of FDA

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a new coronavirus antibody test, making it the first to receive independent validation from the federal government.

According to federal officials, the test can tell if people have been infected with the virus and recovered from it.

The FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institutes of Health evaluated its effectiveness.

Other tests are currently available, but public health officials say they are not accurate.

Many experts believe accurate antibody testing is the key to fighting the pandemic.