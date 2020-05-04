Weidman Man Dies in Isabella County Fire

A Weidman man is dead after a mobile home fire in Isabella County.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says the deadly fired happened around 8:45 Sunday evening on North Sherman Road.

The sheriff’s office says when they arrived at the scene, they found the mobile home in flames.

According to the sheriff’s office, a caretaker was already outside the home and told them the 62-year-old man who lived there had a terminal medical condition and was likely still inside.

The sheriff’s office says firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and found the man’s body inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.