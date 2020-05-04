Weekday Weather 101 Lesson: Tropical Cyclones

In light of this very challenging time and with students out of the classroom, the Doppler 9&10 Weather Team wants to help bring weather lessons to you at home! Doppler 9&10 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn and Forecaster Samantha Jacques will be providing weather-related lessons during the week. Haleigh Vaughn will discuss weather lessons and provide a worksheet, while Samantha Jacques will share hands-on science experiments. You can follow along with the Weekday Weather Lessons by completing the weather worksheet at the bottom of the article. To find the hands-on science experiments, search “Science with Samantha” on our homepage. You can also click on “The Four” to find all of our science and weather-related articles.

Today’s lesson is about … tropical cyclones! Tropical cyclones happen all around the world. However, in different parts of the world, they have different names. According to the National Weather Service, hurricanes are formed in the North Atlantic Ocean, Northeast Pacific Ocean, and the South Pacific Ocean. Typhoons occur in the Northwest Pacific Ocean. Cyclones develop in the Indian Ocean and Southwest Pacific Ocean. No matter the name, they are all the same weather phenomenon … tropical cyclones! Here in North America, we call tropical cyclones hurricanes. We’re going to discuss the ingredients for a hurricane, the various categories of hurricanes, and why hurricanes are named.

According to the National Ocean Service (NOAA), the ingredients for a hurricane include a pre-existing weather disturbance, warm tropical oceans, moisture, and relatively light winds. Believe it or not, the National Weather Service states that the tropical waters must be at least 80 degrees Fahrenheit for a depth of 150 feet for a hurricane to develop. If the ingredients “bake” for long enough, very strong hurricanes can develop. A tropical cyclone can have various levels and stages. The initial stage is called a tropical depression. That is when an organized system with circulation over the ocean has maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less. Once the sustained winds exceed 38 mph, then the cyclone reaches the stage of a tropical storm. To be a hurricane, typhoon, or cyclone, the maximum sustained winds must reach 74 mph.

Once a hurricane develops, it is classified by the sustained wind speed. This is called the Saffir-Simpson scale. According to the National Weather Service, a sustained wind is a wind speed that is, “determined by averaging observed values over a two-minute period.” The following values for sustained winds and the category of a hurricane can be viewed in the graph to the right! The following category information is provided by the NWS JetStream Online School.

A category 1 hurricane has sustained winds of at least 74 mph to 95 mph. The damage associated with category 1 hurricanes normally includes snapped tree branches, broken windows in high-rise buildings, some damage to commercial signage and fences, and some roofs could have damage. Power outages could last a few to several days.

When a hurricane has sustained winds between 96 mph to 110 mph, it becomes a category 2 hurricane. At this category, many shallowly rooted trees will be snapped or uprooted. Signs, fences, and canopies are often damaged or destroyed. The majority of roofs will be damaged, mobile homes have a high chance of being destroyed, and the windows in high-rise buildings will be broken due to flying debris. Power outages could last several weeks to days.

A category 3 hurricane has sustained winds between 111 mph to 129 mph. The damage associated with this storm category typically includes numerous trees uprooted or snapped, most commercial signage and fences will be destroyed, and a high percentage of roofs will be blown off. Siding damage is highly likely due to flying debris, and nearly all older mobile homes will be destroyed. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.

When a hurricane reaches category 4, the sustained winds range between 130 mph to 156 mph. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted, power poles will be downed, and fallen frees will isolate residential areas. Most windows will be blown out of high-rise buildings, posing a threat for days to weeks after a storm. There will be a high percentage of structural damage to the top floors of apartment buildings, and a high percentage of older buildings could collapse. Poorly built homes could lose their walls and roofs. Well-built homes could suffer the loss of their roofs and some walls. A high percentage of newer mobile homes will be destroyed. Power outages will last for weeks to months, with long term water shortage. Flying and falling debris can also pose a threat to people and pets.

The strongest category is a category 5 hurricane. All category 5 hurricanes have sustained winds at or above 157 mph. At this category, nearly all trees will be snapped or uprooted. Nearly all signage, fences, and canopies will be destroyed. Nearly all windows will be blown out of high-rise buildings. A complete collapse of many older metal buildings can occur, and a high percentage of industrial buildings and low-rise apartment buildings will be destroyed. A high percentage of homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. All mobile homes will be destroyed. People, livestock, and pets are at very high risk from falling or flying debris. Power outages will last for weeks or months, with long-term water shortage. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

When meteorologists forecast hurricanes and tropical cyclones, it is important to listen and pay attention. As you can see from the damage that can occur, it’s very important to listen to officials.

The last topic we’ll discuss with hurricanes are why they are named! Have you ever been curious about this? Well, the reason meteorologists name hurricanes is for better communication! When there are several hurricanes happening at one time, it is much easier to call it by a name than a longitude and latitude. It allows for advantages when communicating with airports, coastal bases, and ships at sea. It helps eliminate some confusion between what hurricane you are actually talking about! The National Hurricane Center is responsible for naming hurricanes in our region.

To follow along at home, you can fill out this Weather Worksheet! Write your name and hometown, fill out the answers, and submit your work! You can email your worksheet to weather@9and10news.com. Your worksheet might just be shared on our social media!

