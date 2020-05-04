Three Charged With Murder of Flint Security Guard Over Face Mask Dispute

A woman, her husband and adult son are charged with murdering a security guard in Flint.

Police say he refused to let her daughter into a Family Dollar Store without a face mask.

Calvin Munerlyn was killed Friday.

The prosecutor says he told Sharmel Teague’s daughter that she had to leave unless she put on a mask.

Teague argued with Munerlyn before leaving.

Two men later came to the store and one of them shot Munerlyn.

Police arrested Teague but are still looking for her husband and son.

Munerlyn was a father of nine.