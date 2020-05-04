Supreme Court to Hear Cases by Phone, Public Can Listen

For the first time ever, the Supreme Court of the United States will begin hearing arguments by phone starting this week.

The court announced it will ask their questions in order of seniority with Chief Justice John Roberts going first.

Once each justice exhausts their line of questioning, the next justice can begin.

Any remaining questions can be asked after the first round is over If there’s time.

The court will hear 10 cases over the next two weeks.

The sessions will mark the first time in history members of the public can listen in to arguments in real time.