Realtors Prepping for May 7th Return to Work

Like many types of business, realtors have been chomping at the bit to get back to work. And this week it’s their turn.

Realtors are going back to business on Thursday, but things will look a little different.

In a business that’s all about face to face meetings, some things will have to. For the time-being, Open Houses are cancelled. In person showings may limit the number of visitors, require face masks, and extra guidelines will be in place regarding touching surfaces and disinfecting. But the Traverse Area Association of Realtors says demand was high before the Coronavirus hit, and they don’t expect to change.

Kim Pontius is the CEO of TAAR, the Traverse Area Association of Realtors. He says, “I think a lot of people have figured out that now is a really good time to find out what it is that’s important to us in our home , our apartment, our condo. And this has given them ideas about things they’d like to look for. Because they’ve been stay at home, because they’ve had to live within their internal environment within their home, perhaps there’s a lot of people that have found out they need a little more space, or a little less, or they need a different configuration of space.”

TAAR says their tracking data shows sellers are ready to go, and buyers are waiting. “We had pent up demand before we went into this. If you look at the tracking numbers we get… almost every one of them will tell you there’s been a massive uptick.”

It may be too soon to tell how COVID-19 affects the overall transaction when it comes to mortgage approval, inspections, and closing. Pontius says, “It’s just going to feel different to people. But I think with some of the guidelines we’re putting in place we’re trying to make it a lot easier for people to have the experience of being able to view the property, sit down and talk to their realtor.”

Pontius also says the industry has worked closely with the State to reopen on May 7. “A great deal of credit is due to our state association who worked very closely with the Governor’s office to get some of these things lifted and to get restrictions in place to allow us to get back to some sense of normal.”