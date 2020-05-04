President Trump Discusses Vaccine Efforts During Virtual Town Hall

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has passed 3.5 million worldwide; more than a million of those are in the U.S.

Now some states are bracing for a second wave later this year.

During a televised virtual town hall from the Lincoln Memorial Sunday night, President Trump said he thinks a vaccine will be available by the end of the year.

Officials with the White House Coronavirus Task Force say a vaccine is possible by the start of next year—but it would require proper execution.

Meanwhile, other U.S. health officials say a vaccine is likely a year to 18 months away.

With the race to get a vaccine in full swing, a group of northeast states wants to be prepared in case of another outbreak.

“If you look back as far back as 1918 when they had the flu pandemic people talk about, it took 10 months. It came in three different waves.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

New York and six states from Rhode Island down to Delaware will partner to buy $5 billion in medical supplies and equipment.