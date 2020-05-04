Park Users Create Illegitimate Trails: Garfield Township Parks

With more people using parks and trails right now, Garfield Township in Grand Traverse County is reminding people to respect the area.

They tell us that some trails have been developed off of the main trail at the commons natural area—but not by them.

They say that this can cause erosion problems and disturb vegetation and the natural resources there.

Garfield Township Park Steward Derek Morton wants to remind people to stay on the designated trail.

“There’s ways to make a sustainable trail over time even walking trails that don’t erode the hillside out and we have an erosion issue,” he said. “Permits need to be pulled when we start establishing new trails. It can’t just be done by three people from the township or a couple people from the conservation district just to go out and say ‘hey, I want to put a trail here.’ There’s an actual process.”

Garfield Township says they plan to develop more trails properly sometime in the future.