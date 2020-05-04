OASIS Family Resource Center Receives $30K in Donations

OASIS Family Resource Center in Cadillac recently received $30,000 in donations.

Due to COVID-19, the nonprofit lost two major revenue sources: its annual Celebrate Women event and the Second Chance Resale Store normally accounts for 25% of the budget.

Donors from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation stepped in to help OASIS continue its mission of helping families from domestic violence

Amber Herlein, Executive Director of OASIS, says, “We also really know that things are stressful in the community, we know that domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault is still happening. People are more vulnerable than they normally are, it’s increased.”

You can also help OASIS by donating at its Facebook Page: Celebrate Women Fundraiser