Northern Michigan University Planning For On-Campus Classes Fall 2020

Northern Michigan University says it plans on having in-person classes this fall.

Trustees approved the decision this week, making the Marquette school one of the first Michigan universities to announce plans for the upcoming school year.

Most colleges and universities across the country have shifted to online instruction during the coronavirus outbreak.

NMU President Fritz Erickson says, “We feel confident that every precaution will be taken to protect our entire campus community while being able to provide a robust learning and living experience for students.”

So far, 50 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths have been reported in Marquette County.