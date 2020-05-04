MTM On The Road: Shepherd Flute Played Wins Yamaha Young Perform Artists Competition

Hunter O’Brien started playing the flute in sixth grade for the Shepherd Band Program.

He’s come a long way since then and recently was named a winner for the year’s Yamaha Young Performing Artists Competition.

It’s a national competition for university and conservatory students, ages 18 to 22 years old.

O’Brien is graduating from the New England Conservatory of Music and this award will help progress his musical career.

He has played all over the world including in Rio De Janeiro and Symphony Hall in Boston.

Our On The Road crew is talking with O’Brien about his award and the big dreams he has for his musical career.