Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Mason Co. Highway Crash with Deer

A Mason County man is recovering in the hospital this morning after hitting a deer on his motorcycle

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

Mason County deputies say the man, a 56-year-old from Fountain, was driving north on US-31 near the Pere Marquette highway when a deer crossed in front of him.

He was treated for serious injuries at the scene, then transported to the hospital.