Man Killed in Gladwin County Weekend Crash

State police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in Gladwin County.

They say it happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Wildwood and School roads in Clement Township.

Troopers say Keith Preston from Milan stopped at the intersection.

When he started to drive through it, he crashed with another car.

Preston died at the scene.

The driver of the other car, an 18-year-old from Goodrich, was treated for minor injuries.