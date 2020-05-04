Lake County Can Drive Raises Money for Local Charities

If the returnable bottles and cans are starting to pile up at your house then Lake County could use your help.

Lake County Sheriff Richard Martin organized an empty can drive for a good cause.

In the past three days, they have been able to collect more than $3,000.

The money raised will go to select local charities in Lake County like the Luther Lions Club and The Explorers.

“Now these charities need stuff even more because they’re just not getting the revenue they are just not getting their donations like they used to and this will only eight and trying to accomplish my mission to help out local charities located here in Lake County,” said Martin.

If you would like to donate, there will be another can drive on Tuesday at The Green Door in Baldwin from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.