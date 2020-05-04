Lake City Man Accused of Leading Deputies on 10 Mile Chase

A Lake City man faces several charges after leading deputies on a 10 mile chase.

The sheriff’s office says it all started around 7:30 Sunday night when a woman called about a man assaulting her at her house.

She told deputies she had a PPO out against him.

That’s when the man showed back up at the home and took off.

Deputies chased him for nearly 10 miles down M-55 to Seeley Road, where he ditched his car and started running.

He was eventually caught and arrested.

The man now faces multiple charges, including violating a PPO, assault, running from officers and drunk driving.