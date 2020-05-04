Healthy Living: Detecting Pancreatic Cancer Earlier

Pancreatic cancer is one of the few cancers for which survival rates have not improved for more than 40 years!

In Healthy Living, Courtney Hunter explains how a new way of detecting markers for this deadly disease in its earliest stages may help impact the chances of surviving it.

There is no sure way to prevent pancreatic cancer.

Some risk factors such as age, gender, race, and family history can’t be controlled.

But Dr. Chak says obesity and smoking are two things you do have control over.

Also, limit your alcohol and your exposure to carcinogens.

Patients in the trial are followed for ten years, with annual checkups and testing.

They are still accepting patients into the trial. For more information, click here.