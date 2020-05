Grand Traverse Metro Fire Deptartment: Fire Deaths Up 41%

Fire deaths in Michigan are up 41% since this time last year.

Grand Traverse Metro first responders say while everyone’s home, now is the time to take steps to prepare or prevent an emergency.

Check for working smoke alarms in every sleeping area, sleep with bedroom doors closed, and make sure systems haven’t expired or are more than 10 years old.

Lastly, make a fire escape plan with your family and practice while everyone’s together.