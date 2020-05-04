Former Akron Beacon Journal Managing Editor Looks Back on Covering Kent State Massacre

Monday marked 50 years since the shooting that became known as the Kent State Massacre.

Four students were killed and nine others hurt when the Ohio National Guard opened fire on a group of college students protesting the Vietnam War.

Bob Giles now calls northern Michigan home. But in May of 1970 he was the managing editor of the Akron Beacon Journal. Bob was in the newsroom the morning of the protest at Kent State when their reporter on campus was able to get an open phone line to talk with the newsroom.

“When the shooting occurred, our reporter, Jeff, shouted, the guard is shooting, the guard is shooting, people are down, some of them may be dead. So we went into action,” said Giles.

From there, Bob and his team worked to gather information about the shooting as quickly and as accurately as possible.

“There’s the emotional shock of what it is, but you don’t have time to sort of analyze what’s going on, you have to act fast. We only had the one reporter and two photographers on the campus, so we had to get as many reporters out to Kent State as we possibly could,” said Giles.

Bob and his team spent following days and weeks looking into what lead up to the shooting and dispelling theories surrounding it.

“We did a lot of reporting on some things the governor of Ohio did when he came to campus on Sunday, May 3rd. There was no evidence in any of the photographs that the guardsman were really in any danger,” said Giles.

Bob says he learned valuable lessons in May of 1970, ones that endure to this day.

“What we demonstrated at that moment and over those weeks and months to follow was how a dedicated news organization can prepare itself for an event that may or may not occur. We didn’t believe there would be violence but when there was we were ready to move and we did so effectively,” said Giles.