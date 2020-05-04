Executive Order Extends Care Facilities Visitor Restrictions

A new executive order extends limited entry restrictions to care facilities through the end of the month.

The governor’s office says it is designed to protect vulnerable populations and slow the spread of COVID-19

The order requires all employees at facilities to wear face coverings while on the job.

It also prohibits any visitors who are not essential from entering health, residential, congregate, and juvenile justice care facilities.

Anyone who is necessary first needs to be screened before going inside.

The new order goes into effect immediately and will last until May 31.