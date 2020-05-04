Charlevoix-Emmet ISD Seeks Renewal of Special Education Millage

Voters in the Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District will be voting on a millage renewal May 5.

The millage renewal asks for 1.4958 mills to go towards operation costs for special education.

It has been renewed every four years since 1981.

The district says it provides direct services to about 1200 students in 3 counties.

The district says this funding is critical.

“This millage covers about half the cost of everything that goes on to support special needs kids. So, it’s extremely important to both us and the local school districts, and of course these children,” said Jeff Crouse, Charlevoix-Emmet ISD Superintendent. “It’s not just about the money but it’s about the service to the kids.”

The district says they are concerned how the impact of the coronavirus may influence voters, but they could not push back the election because of budget timing.