Cadillac Community Celebrates Woman’s 100th Birthday

The Cadillac community is celebrating a woman’s 100th birthday on Monday.

Gertrude Boven lives in the Harbor View Apartments in Cadillac.

Family, friends, Cadillac Fire and Police drove by honking and singing.

Boven waved from her balcony.

“I was thinking of that verse that I refuted from the balcony, ‘Today is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.’ It’s amazing to me that, that many people put themselves out to show me that they’re enjoying this along with me,” says Boven.

Boven’s family says they hope to do a traditional birthday party after the pandemic is over.