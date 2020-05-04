Blind Voters Now Able to Finish Absentee Ballots With Computers

Blind voters will now be able to use computers to finish absentee ballots for May elections.

The deal came Friday in federal court.

This is a temporary solution in an ongoing lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Michigan violates national disability laws by only offering traditional paper ballots to blind voters.

Now blind voters can request a ballot usually used by military personnel or citizens who are out of the country.

They can also use an electronic reading software to complete it.

Absentee ballots must get to local clerks Tuesday night, or be postmarked by Tuesday.