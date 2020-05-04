52 Up North Weekends Sells Gift Bundles for Frontline Workers

While many small businesses remain closed, that doesn’t stop them from showing support for frontline workers.

52 Up North Weekends of Boyne City and Charlevoix have started putting together bundles with some of their most popular products for people like nurses.

You can purchase a bundle to donate to a frontline worker like nurses.

Foggy Mountain Spirits have also donated bottles of their hand sanitizers for the bundles.

Other items include jewelry, candles, and decorations.

On Monday, they donated 20 bundles to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital.

“We’ve created a variety of bundles that we can donate to the hospital or that you can donate to any essential worker in your life, and just to spread a little joy to them with some of our best selling items,” said Lindsey Herrington.

With National Nurses Week coming up, they say this is the perfect time to say thanks.

