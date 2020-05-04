10-Year-Old Boy Killed in Ionia County Crash

A 10-year-old boy is dead after a crash in Ionia County.

State police say they were called to Clinton Trail in Odessa Township around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

They say a vehicle was going west when the driver lost control, left the road and rolled multiple times.

The driver and a 9-year-old girl were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Troopers say the boy suffered severe injuries, which lead to his death.

Investigators believe both speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, but say it remains under investigation.